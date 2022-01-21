Kate Middleton reveals detail about royal family’s dog

The Duchess of Cambridge shared a previously unknown detail about her family’s pet while in Lancashire this week. Kate revealed the gender of their dog during a visit to the Clitheroe Community Hospital, where she and Prince William met (and cuddled!) an adorable therapy puppy named Alfie.

Who do you think Alfie, the therapy dog preferred?



👈👉 pic.twitter.com/7ESR8JNYq2 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 20, 2022

“Our dog is going to be very upset” the Duchess said. “She’s gonna be like ‘Where have you been?’”

While the gender of the royal family’s pet has been revealed, her name is still unknown. The Mail on Sunday reported in January 2021 that Kate’s brother James Middleton had gifted the Cambridges a black puppy prior to the death of their family dog Lupo.

“The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted,” a friend told The Mail on Sunday. “They were devastated when Lupo passed away, as any dog owner will understand, but got the new puppy before he died. It was hoped that a younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little more life and energy.”

Lupo, who was a wedding present to William and Kate from James, passed away in November 2020. The Duke and Duchess announced his passing with a statement that read: “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C.”

James also paid tribute to “the beloved dog” of his “sister Catherine and her family” with a post on his respective Instagram account. He wrote, “Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog. For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss. However for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist.”

Prince George’s uncle concluded his tribute writing, “You will always be remembered and your legacy will live on forever. Good Boy.”