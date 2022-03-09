Prince William reveals his and Kate’s children have been asking about Ukraine

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been asking their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, about the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. During a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on Wednesday, Prince William revealed that his oldest kids have come home asking questions.

“Ours have been coming home asking all about it,” William shared. “They are obviously talking about it with their friends at school.”

The future King, 39, said that he had to choose his “words carefully to explain what is going on.”

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine late last month. “It’s very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you,” William told volunteers on March 9. The Duke also admitted, “We feel so useless.”

The royal couple brought homemade chocolate brownies and granola bars from Kensington Palace for volunteers at the center, which the Cambridges’ social media accounts noted “has become one of many hubs organising donations, material aid and supporting Ukrainians living locally.”

©IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on March 9

William and Kate have previously shown their support for Ukraine. In a personal message on Feb. 26, the Duke and Duchess said, “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future,” adding, “Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future.”

Days later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked William and Kate, tweeting: “Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia’s invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph.”