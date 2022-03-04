Queen Elizabeth makes ‘generous donation’ to support people who have fled Ukraine

While Queen Elizabeth hasn’t released a statement on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, she has privately supported families fleeing the conflict. It’s been revealed that the 95-year-old monarch made a “generous donation” to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which helps provide food, water, shelter and healthcare to refugees and displaced families.

On Thursday, the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), which is made up of 15 UK aid charities, thanked the Queen for her donation tweeting, “Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. @RoyalFamily #UkraineAppeal.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also reportedly made a private donation, according to The Telegraph. William and Kate have previously said that they “stand with” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and all of Ukraine’s people.

In a personal message shared last Saturday, the royal couple said, “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future,” adding an emoji of the Ukrainian flag. William and Kate signed the message “W & C.”

Earlier this week, President Zelensky tweeted that he and his wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska, “are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia’s invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph.”