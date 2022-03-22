Kate Middleton dazzles in gown on final night in Belize

Pink perfection! The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a metallic number as she and Prince William attended a special reception held at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech on Monday﻿. Kate﻿ opted for a shimmering pink floor-length gown by The Vampire’s Wife for her final night in Belize. The royal mom of three, who styled her hair down straight, completed her glamorous look with statement earrings and silver heels.

©WireImage



Kate wore a shimmering pink gown on March 21

The reception was hosted by the Governor General of Belize in celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. “Catherine and I have been deeply touched by the warm welcome Belizeans have given us. We hope to return again soon and to show our children this wonderful country. They are rather jealous that they are not with us now,” William said in a speech (via Roya Nikkhah) Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, the Duke and Duchess visited Mayan ruins in the Chiquibul Forest and also spent time with British and Belizean troops in the jungle. The royal couple kicked off their royal tour of the Caribbean in Belize over the weekend.

“Catherine and I are delighted to be here in Belize at the beginning of our first official visit to the Caribbean. I am honoured to convey the very warmest wishes from my grandmother, The Queen of Belize, on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee,” William said in a message shared on social media, Tuesday. “In our short time here, Catherine and I have been lucky enough to witness some of the extraordinary biodiversity that you so lovingly nurture here in your jungles and your reefs.”