Mindy Kaling’s new role honors her late mother’s memory

Mindy Kaling has a special new role. The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) announced on Tuesday that the actress, writer and producer is the official ambassador for PanCAN PurpleStride, the organization’s annual fundraiser that raises money for pancreatic cancer research.

“I am so happy to be working with PanCAN again and to participate in PurpleStride. I miss my mother every day, but when I can do anything to help the fight against pancreatic cancer, I feel like I am honoring her memory,” The Office alum, 42, said in a press release. “It’s a great feeling to be a part of a united movement in support of this essential mission.”

Mindy’s mother, Dr. Swati Chokalingam, passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2012, eight months after she was diagnosed. ﻿In PanCAN’s PSA for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month back in 2020, The Mindy Project star recalled finding out about her mom’s diagnosis, calling “it was one of the toughest moments” of her life. “We did everything we could for her, but we just hadn’t caught it in time,” Mindy shared.

“Before she died, I asked her to give me as much advice as she could. The most important thing she told me was to always be my own best friend, and that’s why I’m standing here today with my mom in spirit, to continue her fight by advocating and supporting research that advances early detection and treatments for pancreatic cancer patients and their families,” Mindy continued. “Because when we do that, we give those fighting today a chance at a life that my mom didn’t have. Something that she would be so incredibly proud of. Join me in supporting PANCAN.”

Now, the Why Not Me? author is calling on individuals across the country to support PanCAN PurpleStride. This year, for the first time, the fundraiser is rallying “local efforts into one nationally synchronized event” taking place on Saturday, April 30, 2022—register to participate for free here.

“Pancreatic cancer patients cannot afford to wait. And we desperately need more funding to find an early detection test and better treatment options for patients. By consolidating the power of PurpleStride into a one-day event, participants across the country can unite in more meaningful ways and collectively take local action to make a nationwide impact,” Julie Fleshman, president and CEO of PanCAN, said. “I am exceptionally grateful to Mindy Kaling for helping raise awareness and to everyone who is behind our efforts in the fight against pancreatic cancer.”