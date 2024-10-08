Kylie Jenner shows her spooky home decor: "We are in the Halloween spirit over here"

Kylie Jenner is Halloween-ready! The mom of two and businesswoman shared a glimpse of her home's spooky decor. "We are in the Halloween spirit over here," Kylie said in a video she shared on Instagram while panning the camera over a huge skeleton.

Her stunning decorations also include dozens of pumpkins in different shapes, sizes, and colors, adding an autumnal vibe to her mansion.

© @kyliejenner

Khloé Kardashian's Halloween decorations

Khloé Kardashian is also getting into the Halloween spirit! The businesswoman recently took to Snapchat to give her followers a glimpse of her elaborate spooky decorations. This year's theme is centered around Jack Skellington and pumpkins. The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for its extravagant celebrations, so it's no surprise that they go all out with their decorations, and Khloé's new "dream home" provides the perfect canvas for her creative expression.

According to the Richest, Khloé's impressive estate spans a massive 18,000 square feet, allowing her to transform the front yard into a Halloween wonderland. While the detailed decorations were only revealed in the front yard, they undoubtedly set the stage for a spooky and spectacular Halloween celebration.

© Khloé Kardashian Khloé Kardashian

The 40-year-old said this year, she went for a creepier vibe than usual. The mom of two said the children she shares with ex Tristan Thompson are "obsessed" with the decorations.

Kim Kardashian’s 2023 spooky Halloween party

In 2023, Kim Kardashian hosted a fun Halloween party, as the spooky season is one of her favorite holidays. Kim went all out with the scary decorations, including many props perfect for a horror movie. The exterior of the house was transformed to resemble a long-abandoned haunted mansion. Kardashian had creepy shadows across the façade, while artificial fog curled around the porch. Spider webs clung to every corner, with every room inside meticulously designed to immerse guests in a nightmare.

Fake blood was smeared across walls and floors, and broken furniture added to the sense of chaos and abandonment. Sinister-looking dolls were strategically placed in dark corners while life-like rats scurried across the floors. Skulls adorned shelves, and the ultimate horror awaited in the kitchen: a fridge filled with disturbingly realistic limbs, creating a shocking, spine-tingling experience at every turn."Spooky haunted house," Kim wrote on Instagram Stories, revealing that she went "all out" for her 2023 Halloween party.



