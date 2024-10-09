Halloween costumes based on your zodiac sign according to an expert

Halloween is just around the corner, and if you are looking for some inspiration, we enlisted the help of an expert who revealed the perfect costume based on your zodiac sign.

According to our astrology expert Evan Nathaniel Grim, there are some classic costume choices as well as some innovative ideas that work for some signs. Check out the full list!

© Ollie Millington Aries Maleficent: Aries, symbolized by the ram, aligns perfectly with the horned appearance of Maleficent. This character's fierce and assertive nature mirrors the bold and ambitious spirit of Aries.

© Westend61 Taurus Little Red Riding Hood: Taurus, an earth sign that enjoys the stability and comfort of nature, suits the Little Red Riding Hood costume, emphasizing the journey through the woods and the connection with nature.

© Roy Rochlin Gemini The Joker: Gemini, represented by the twins, fits seamlessly with the dual and often contradictory nature of this mischievous character. The costume reflects Gemini's multifaceted personality and ability to play diverse roles.

© Telemundo Cancer Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz: Cancer's strong connection to home and family makes Dorothy an ideal costume choice. The phrase “there’s no place like home” deeply resonates with this sign's values.

© Icon Sportswire Leo Cheerleader: Known for their love of the spotlight and possessing an undeniable charisma, Leos can be expressive and take center stage with this type of costume.

© onuma Inthapong Virgo Classy Witch: Virgos, practical and meticulous, and often interested in natural remedies and healing, can find a unique expression in the costume of a witch, crafting potions and herbal concoctions.

© Daniel Boczarski Libra Superheroes like Catwoman, Batman, Spiderman, Wonder Woman: Libra, the sign of balance and justice, aligns well with superheroes who often take on roles that restore balance and fight for justice, embodying Libra's core ideals.

© Grosby Group Scorpio Medusa: Scorpio's intense and passionate nature makes Medusa a fitting choice. Known for her powerful presence and transformative gaze, Medusa embodies the deep and transformative energy of Scorpio.

© Gabe Ginsberg Sagittarius Cupid or Flight Attendant: The archer of the zodiac, Sagittarius, will find resonance in Cupid, who also wields a bow. Flight attendant reflects their love for travel and exploration.

© Silver Screen Collection Capricorn Red Devil: Capricorn, associated with the devil card in tarot, which symbolizes materialism and ambition, finds a match in the Red Devil costume.

© Anadolu Aquarius Velma Dinkley from Scooby Doo: Aquarius, a sign that values intelligence and science, aligns perfectly with Velma, who is known for her analytical mind and scientific approach to problems.