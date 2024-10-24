Pregnant Princess Beatrice and Princess Diana's nieces have stylish night out in London

Princess Beatrice hit the town on Tuesday, attending two events in London. King Charles' 36-year-old niece stepped out for a cocktail party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance to celebrate the launch of their Nicky Hilton x Rebecca Vallance Collection at Gaia Mayfair. The Princess, who is expecting her second child, looked chic wearing a black midi bow dress.

© Dave BenettSam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Rebecca Vallance Princess Beatrice attended the party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance on Oct. 22 in London

Beatrice also made an appearance at the Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Dinner with Harrods, which was hosted by Aerin Lauder, Carolyn Murphy and Bianca Brandolini at The Orangery on Oct. 22.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Estée Lauder Beatrice, who is expecting her second child, wore a bow dress for the two outings

Beatrice wasn't Prince William's only cousin at the events on Tuesday. Princess Diana's stylish nieces Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer were at both the dinner and cocktail party wearing dresses from Rebecca Vallance's Nicky Hilton holiday capsule collection. Amelia opted for the Alivia Long Sleeve Mini Dress, while Eliza sparkled in the Leyla Long Sleeve Midi Dress. The twins were joined by their older Lady Kitty Spencer at The Orangery for the Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Dinner.

© Sam Simpson/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Rebecca Vallance The Spencer twins both wore designs from the Nicky Hilton holiday capsule collection

The Spencer sisters are the daughters of Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer. Kitty, Eliza and Amelia were out last week to support their cousin Prince William at the Centrepoint Awards. Princess Beatrice was also at the awards with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, according to Tatler.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Estée Lauder Lady Kitty Spencer joined her sisters at the dinner at The Orangery

Beatrice's pregnancy was revealed by Buckingham Palace earlier this month. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three," the palace said in a statement, adding: "His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

The royal baby will be born 11th in line to the throne. Beatrice and Edo, who celebrated four years of marriage in July, welcomed their first child together, daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, in 2021. The Princess is also a stepmother to her husband's son Christopher Woolf, nicknamed Wolfie, from a previous relationship.