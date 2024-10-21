Prince William reveals who ‘sleeps on the bed’ with him and the Princess of Wales

The Prince and Princess of Wales share their bed with a furry member of their family! During his visit to Duchy College Stoke Climsland on Oct. 17, Prince William revealed to Louise Harland that his and Catherine's dog Orla sleeps with them at night.

According to HOLA! USA's sister brand HELLO!, Louise later told Hits Radio Cornwall: "[William] said that his little dog sleeps on the bed with them at night, with him and Kate."

Louise, who met the heir to the throne with her dog Jacks, also shared, "[He was] absolutely in love with my little dog. He asked what breed he was and he's never met one of those breeds – he's a Cockerjack – so he's a little bit of a unique combination."

© Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales with their dog Orla in 2022

Orla was a gift to the Waleses from Catherine's brother, James Middleton. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' maternal uncle announced in May 2020 that his dog Luna had welcomed puppies. At the time, James shared, "They all have lovely homes waiting for them." The Mail on Sunday reported in January 2021 that James had given an eight-month-old black puppy to the Waleses prior to the death of their dog Lupo.

In an interview with HELLO!, ahead of the release of his book Meet Ella, James spoke about Orla supporting her family. "I know how much the dogs, for me, have helped in taking your mind off something. So I'm certain that for them, Orla is doing her job in supporting her family," he said.

Orla joined the Prince and Princess of Wales at a polo match back in 2022, and starred in one of Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday photos. The Waleses' dog recently appeared in a moving video announcing that Catherine had completed her chemotherapy treatment. The video, which was released on Sept. 9, was filmed by Will Warr in August in Norfolk.