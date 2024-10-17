Surf's up! Prince Harry shows off his impressive surfing skills in new video

Prince Harry is catching waves out in California! Surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer posted on Oct. 16 a video of the Duke of Sussex at Kelly Slater Wave Co.'s surf ranch located in in central California.

"In tahiti, we still call you Prince harry but at surfranch, it’s my Brother,. It was an honor to have you surf with me & @kellyslater @michaelanders_ at @kswaveco," Raimana captioned the video.

Prince Harry was filmed showing off his impressive surfing skills in the video. A voice, presumably Raimana, could be heard shouting: "Love you brother," "Move your shoulder," "Keep going" and "Yeah, my brother!" Surfer Kai Lenny commented on the post, "You get to show surfing to the most famous people in the world! They must all think you’re the biggest legend in the world 🙌." Meanwhile one Instagram user wrote: "I don’t know what’s cooler. Surfing with @raimanaworld or Harry."

On his Instagram Story, Raimana also shared a photo of King Charles' 40-year-old son inside the barrel of a wave, writing: "Pretty deep brother harry😆."

Following the Sussexes' move to their home in Montecito, California in 2020, Page Six reported that Meghan Markle gifted her husband surfing lessons for his 36th birthday, and according to sources, the Duke was "loving it.” A source told the outlet at the time, "Harry’s loving Montecito, Meghan bought him surfing lessons for his birthday and he’s having the best time."

Cindy Crawford, Ivanka Trump and Drew Brees have previously visited Kelly Slater Wave Co.'s surf ranch. In 2021, Cindy shared that she calls Raimana "the Big Blue Pill" because "he can get anyone up—even me!" Ivanka was at the ranch this past August and thanked the "incomparable" Raimana. "The perfect waves, incredible vibes, and unforgettable memories made this an adventure of a lifetime !," she wrote of the "epic trip." Alongside a video of himself surfing with the former first daughter, Raimana penned: "SURFING brings us smiles."