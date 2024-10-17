Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have bought a home in Europe: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly purchased a new home! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought a place in Portugal, according to the Daily Mail's Richard Eden.

Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her family—husband Jack Brooksbank and their sons August Brooksbank and Ernest Brooksbank—also have a home in the country. They are said to own a place in the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club. It was reported in 2022 that Eugenie's husband had landed a job with property tycoon Mike Meldman, and that they would split their time between the UK and Portugal.

During an appearance on the podcast Table Manners, Eugenie said (via HELLO!) that "Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares."

© Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images Meghan and Harry (pictured in Colombia) have reportedly purchased a home in Portugal

The Daily Mail described Meghan and Harry's European property as a holiday home. The Duke and Duchess reportedly enjoyed a "romantic getaway" to Portugal in 2023. Per Nova Gente, the pair made their way to the country after the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Meghan and Harry had a place, Frogmore Cottage, in Europe up until last year. However, the Duke and Duchess were requested to vacate the UK residence. A source previously told Page Six that King Charles began the eviction process one day after Harry’s memoir, Spare, was released.

In June 2023, Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said (via The Mirror), “We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage,” adding, “Safe to say that, as has previously been stated, the duke and duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset."

The Duke and Duchess reside in California with their two children: five-year-old son Prince Archie and three-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet. Meghan and Harry, who are no longer working members of the royal family, have been living in the United States since 2020.