Prince William's cousin-in-law Mike Tindall reveals what marrying into the royal family was like for him

Mike Tindall and his fellow podcast hosts, Alex Payne and James Haskell, have a book coming out. In the rugby stars' book The Good, the Bad & the Rugby - Unleashed, Mike revealed that marrying into the British royal family was "pretty easy" for him.

According to The Telegraph, Mike wrote in the book: "Believe it or not, marrying into the Royal family was pretty easy for me. They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them. Simple really."

© Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Mike Tindall married King Charles' niece Zara in 2011

The 45 year old joined the family in 2011 when he married Princess Anne's daughter, Zara, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland. He and King Charles' 43-year-old niece share three kids: Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall and Lucas Tindall. The Tindalls appear to have a close relationship with the Waleses. On Good Morning Britain in 2021, Mike said, “Our family growth has been quite intertwined with theirs."

He added, “Our kids are very, very close, which is great for the kids that they’re always going to have some cousins and those cousins—are going to be the same age and can grow up with them.”

© Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Anne's son-in-law said that "marrying into the royal family was pretty easy for" him

The Telegraph's royal editor Hannah Furness reported last year that Prince William and Mike share a “brotherly relationship."' Mike has previously shared his nickname for the heir to the throne. “He is known as ‘One Pint Willy,’” Mike said on the Seven: Rob Burrow podcast in 2023. “He’s known to me as One Pint Willy because he’s not the best of drinkers. Coming from a sport where, it’s built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often. So, yeah that is one that I will definitely give away for the Prince of Wales. One Pint Willy. There you go.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales both appeared on Mike's podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby last year. During the episode, Mike revealed that he's seen Catherine play beer pong.

The Telegraph noted in a recent interview with Mike that his bond with the Waleses' eldest child, Prince George, is particularly close. Mike told the outlet, "‘George loves his football. I’ve played numerous times in the garden with him. "