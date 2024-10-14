Princess Eugenie kisses husband Jack Brooksbank in romantic photo

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are celebrating six years of marriage. King Charles' 34-year-old niece commemorated her sixth wedding anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 12, with a post on her personal Instagram.

The Princess posted two photos from her wedding day, including a romantic black-and-white picture of her and Jack sharing a kiss as they danced seemingly at their wedding reception, along with a photo of the two of them standing outside of St. George’s Chapel, where they got married.

"Best day ever marrying you.. happy 6th anniversary my love. ❤️❤️❤️❤️💍💒 @divinedayphotography," Eugenie captioned the post.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter met Jack during a ski trip. “We met when I was 20 and Jack was 24,” the Princess shared in their engagement interview. "[We] fell in love. We have the same passions and drive for life.” Jack revealed that it was “love at first sight.”

The couple's wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in 2018 was attended by members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and more. For her big day, the bride wore a dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, and the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, which was lent to Eugenie by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Eugenie asked her older sister, Princess Beatrice, to be her maid of honor. The bridal party also included Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Since tying the knot, Jack and Eugenie have become parents of two. The couple's first child, August Brooksbank, was born in 2021. Their family grew in 2023 with the birth of their second son, Ernest Brooksbank. On her sixth wedding anniversary, Eugenie shared a photo of her family of four walking together on her Instagram Story, simply writing: "6 years later.."