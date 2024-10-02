Princess Eugenie reacts to sister Princess Beatrice's pregnancy with sweet post

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's "gang" of little ones is growing! Eugenie took to her Instagram on Oct. 1 to congratulate her older sister on her pregnancy. Alongside photos from Christmas 2022, Eugenie wrote, "Congratulations Beabea.. So looking forward to more on this journey of motherhood together. And adding another little one to the gang."

"I couldn't find a single group shot of us 🤦🏻‍♀️, so this one from Christmas 2022 will have to do.Xxxx," she added.

Eugenie shared a photo of herself, her husband Jack Brooksbank, Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on a beach with their respective kids, August Brooksbank and Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. The Princess also included a sweet snapshot of just her and her sister. A month after the pictures were taken during Christmas 2022, it was announced in January 2023 that Eugenie was pregnant with her second child. She and Jack welcomed their son Ernest Brooksbank months later in May.

Beatrice's first child, daughter Sienna, was born in 2021. She is also a stepmother to her husband's son, Christopher Woolf, nicknamed Wolfie, from a previous relationship. The Princess' second child is due in 2025. In a statement released on Oct. 1, Buckingham Palace said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three."

The palace also said that Beatrice's uncle King Charles had "been informed and both families" were "delighted with the news."

Sarah Ferguson has expressed her joy over becoming a grandmother again. "Darling Beatrice," the proud mom began a statement posted on her Instagram. "Words can't quite express the joy and excitement I feel as you and Edo prepare to welcome another precious addition to your beautiful family. Becoming a granny again fills my heart with so much happiness and gratitude."

She continued, "Watching you grow as a mother has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and now to see your family blossom further is an absolute blessing. Our family is growing, and so too is the love that surrounds us. I cannot wait to meet this little one and to share in all the wonderful memories we will make together. All my love."