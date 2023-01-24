Princess Eugenie expecting second child: See her adorable pregnancy announcement

August Brooksbank is going to be a big brother! Buckingham Palace announced on Jan. 24 that King Charles III’s niece Princess Eugenie is pregnant. The 32 year old and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child this summer.

“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother,” the palace said in a statement (via AP).

©Getty Images



Eugenie and Jack are expecting their second child

Eugenie shared the exciting news over on her personal Instagram account with an adorable photo of her one-year-old son kissing her baby bump.

“We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” Eugenie captioned the sweet picture, which was taken by Jack.

The Princess’ brother-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi commented on the post: “❤️❤️.”

Eugenie and Jack, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child in 2021. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was born at London’s Portland Hospital. He is currently twelfth in line to the British throne. Eugenie and Jack’s second child will be thirteenth in line.