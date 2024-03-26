Princess Eugenie celebrates her birthday with a photo of her son

Princess Eugenie is celebrating her 34th birthday. To commemorate the occasion, she’s thinking about the most important things in life, which are her sons August and Ernest.

The photo was shared on Princess Eugenie’s Instagram account and shows her playing with her youngest son, Ernest, who’s nine months old. The sweet photo shows Eugenie holding him in her arms as she has him raised above her head, making a funny face at him. “The best gift of all are my boys.. so on this birthday I’m cherishing family and loved ones,” she captioned the post.

Her birthday was celebrated by various family members, including her mother, Sarah Ferguson, who shared her own Instagram post with a sweet message. “Happy birthday to my amazing daughter @princesseugenie,” wrote Ferguson. “I am so proud of the incredible woman you have grown up to be.” The photo shows a photo of the two hugging, with Ferguson kissing her daughter’s forehead.

“You continue to amaze me every day in your hard work, your grace, kindness, and the care you show to others,” continues the post. “You will always be my silly, sweet, smart and thoughtful girl. I love you, Eugenie. Happy birthday.”

More about Eugenie’s family

©GettyImages



Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbanks

Eugenie shares her sons, August and Ernest, with her husband, Jack Brooksbanks. The two married in 2018, in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The couple met in 2010 and fell in love at first sight. "We met when I was 20, he was 24," she said. "[We] fell in love. We have the same passions and drive for life." The two had August in 2021, and Ernest in 2023.