Sarah Ferguson celebrates daughter Princess Beatrice's pregnancy news with sweet photos featuring granddaughter

Sarah Ferguson is looking forward to welcoming another grandchild! Hours after her daughter Princess Beatrice's pregnancy was announced, the proud mom shared her joy in a statement on her personal Instagram.

"Darling Beatrice," Sarah began. "Words can't quite express the joy and excitement I feel as you and Edo prepare to welcome another precious addition to your beautiful family. Becoming a granny again fills my heart with so much happiness and gratitude."

She continued, "Watching you grow as a mother has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and now to see your family blossom further is an absolute blessing. Our family is growing, and so too is the love that surrounds us. I cannot wait to meet this little one and to share in all the wonderful memories we will make together. All my love."

A sweet photo of the grandmother with her elder daughter Beatrice and granddaughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi led the carousel. Sarah also included a mother-daughter photo Beatrice and Sienna, followed by a black-and-white image of herself sandwiched between her two daughters, Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Alongside the post, Sarah penned: "A very proud GiGi/Mum today. Such an incredible blessing and an embrace to my heart."

"Wolfie, August, Ernie and Sienna will be over the moon to have the fifth member of the five aside! 💜," Sarah added, referencing Princess Eugenie's two sons, August and Ernest Brooksbank, and Beatrice's daughter and stepson, Christopher Woolf.

Buckingham Palace revealed on Oct. 1 that King Charles' 36-year-old niece is pregnant with her second child. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three," the palace said in a statement. "His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

The royal baby will be born 11th in line to the throne. Beatrice and Edoardo's second child together will be Prince Andrew and Sarah's fourth grandchild, and the 14th great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth.