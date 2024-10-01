How Princess Beatrice's daughter celebrated her 3rd birthday

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, turned three in September! In an interview with HOLA! USA's sister brand HELLO!, Sarah Ferguson revealed that she celebrated her granddaughter's birthday with a family party.

"We had such a good time, with balloons and a fabulous unicorn cake from Tesco," Sarah shared. "I also gave her a pink mackintosh with glitter in it and I think mum was thrilled with that!"

Sienna is Beatrice's first child. She was born at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on Sept. 18, 2021. The three year old is currently tenth in line to the throne.

Sienna has an older half-brother named Christopher Woolf, nicknamed Wolfie. Edoardo shares his son with his ex Dara Huang.

Beatrice's daughter is set to become a big sister next year. Buckingham Palace announced on Oct. 1 that King Charles' 36-year-old niece is pregnant with her second child. The palace said in a statement, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three."

The palace added, "His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Beatrice and Edoardo's second child will be born 11th in line to the throne. On social media, the baby news was accompanied by an adorable photo of Sienna holding hands with her dad and brother, in addition to one picture of Beatrice hugging her husband.

The couple celebrated four years of marriage this past July. Edoardo commemorated their fourth wedding anniversary with a romantic post on his personal Instagram. "Happy 4th wedding anniversary my love. 💍," he penned. "Every day is so special with you. I love you so much. 💕."

Beatrice is Prince Andrew and Sarah's elder daughter. Her second child will be her parents' fourth grandchild. The Duke of York and Sarah's younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, has two sons, August Brooksbank and Ernest Brooksbank.