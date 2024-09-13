Princess Beatrice's husband left a sweet comment on the Princess of Wales' announcement

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reacted to the news that the Princess of Wales has completed her chemotherapy treatment with a sweet comment on Instagram. Under the post on the Waleses' account, Princess Beatrice's husband simply left four red heart emojis.

Catherine's brother, James Middleton, also showed his support for the Princess of Wales' announcement, commenting on Instagram: "I couldn't be more proud ❤️."

In a moving video, released on Sept. 9, Her Royal Highness said: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you."

© Instagram

She continued, "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

The Princess shared that her focus is now doing what she can "to stay cancer free." While the royal mom of three has finished her treatment, she noted that her "path to healing and full recovery is long" and she "must continue to take each day as it comes." Catherine also revealed that she is "looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months" when she can.

"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life," the Princess said. "William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine bright."