The Princess of Wales' brother and sister-in-law celebrate first wedding anniversary as parents

James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet's wedding anniversary was no doubt extra special this year as it was their first since becoming parents. The Princess of Wales' brother and sister-in-law celebrated three years of marriage on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

James commemorated their anniversary with a photo of the two of them sharing a kiss on their wedding day. Alongside the picture, the Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life author penned, "Je t’aime, mon cœur 🤍 Happy anniversary Alizee. Our third as husband & wife, our second without Ella but our first as parents 🤍."

The couple tied the knot in 2021 in the French village of Bormes-les-Mimosas surrounded by friends and family, including the groom's older sisters, Pippa and Catherine. Alizée wore her mother-in-law Carole Middleton's wedding dress for her big day.

"My something borrowed was in fact my dress from my mother-in-law Carole who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June, 1980," the bride told HOLA!'s sister brand HELLO!. "While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during lockdown for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it."

Alizée added, "It fitted me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. It always troubled me that wedding dresses are only worn once so it was amazing to give such a beautiful dress a second lease of life."

Less than two years later, James announced in July 2023 that they were expecting their first child together. Ahead of their second wedding anniversary last year, the then-dad to be wrote on Instagram, "Happy Anniversary my darling ❤️ Two years married and I couldn’t be more in love with you and still, the best is yet to come…"

James and Alizée quietly welcomed their first child in 2023. The proud dad officially introduced his son on Instagram in late October. "He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy 💙," James wrote. "No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three."