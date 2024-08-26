The Princess of Wales' baby nephew makes appearance in social media post with family dogs

James Middleton commemorated International Dog Day 2024 with a paws-itively adorable new video featuring his son Inigo. The Princess of Wales' nephew, whose face was covered with a heart emoji, was filmed surrounded by his family's dogs.

"Happy International Dog Day 🐾 To celebrate we got Inigo a dog of his own…," James wrote alongside the post. The clip, which was set to Chicky Milky's "That’s Just My Baby Doge," showed Inigo sitting on his knees, watching his toy pup walk in front of him. After Inigo was born in 2023, James revealed that his dogs had "been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack."

In the same post on Aug. 26, the James & Ella founder went on to promote his upcoming book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life. He wrote: "There is just under a month to go until the release of Meet Ella 📖- don’t forget to pre order your copy of the first edition. I cannot wait to share the story with you (link is in my bio)."

The book about his beloved, late dog Ella will be released in September. James has previously shared that he's told Inigo all "about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly." James and his wife Alizée Thevenet, who will celebrate their third wedding anniversary on Sept. 11, welcomed their first child, Inigo, last year. The proud dad officially introduced his baby boy with a post on Instagram in late October, writing: "He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy 💙."

James continued, "No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three."