Prince George reveals what he'd like to do when he grows up: report

While Prince George is destined to become King one day, the 11 year old has reportedly expressed interest in making pizzas when he's older. According to the Daily Mail's Richard Eden, the owner of Wiveton Hall Cafe, Desmond MacCarthy, revealed that when the Prince and Princess of Wales' firstborn was shown the wood-fired pizza oven at his restaurant, the young Prince exclaimed: "That's what I want to do when I grow up!"

Desmond called George "a sweet boy" and shared that the Prince visited the restaurant with his mother, the Princess of Wales. "They came here with their friends, because Sandringham isn't that far away," Desmond said.

Catherine has revealed in the past that she makes pizzas at home with George and Princess Charlotte. In 2018, the royal mom of three shared, "I’ve done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy."

© Grosby Group Prince George pictured eating pizza at a cricket match with his father in 2023

Prince George was spotted eating a slice of pizza alongside his father at a cricket match between England and Australia in 2023. King Charles' eldest grandchild became second in line to the throne following Queen Elizabeth's passing in 2022.

Last month, it was reported that Prince George is learning how to fly. The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to have watched as their firstborn took his first flight. “His parents watched George take flight from the safety of the ground but he flew with an instructor and loved it," an onlooker told The Sun. Prince William, who received his RAF wings in 2008, has previously described Prince George as a “potential pilot in the making."