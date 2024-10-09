What siblings Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis 'always' wrestle over

Like in many homes, it's a battle for the remote in the Wales household! Prince William spoke about his and the Princess of Wales' children while at BAFTA’s headquarters on Wednesday, Oct. 9, in London.

HOLA! USA's sister brand HELLO! reported that during a chat with Erik Scott, a National Film and Television School (NFTS) student, the Prince of Wales joked that with so much screen content to choose from, his kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, are “always wrestling over the remote” at home.

Back in July, a photo of Charlotte and Louis sitting together in front of a TV, watching the Euro soccer final was shared on Instagram.

Prince William has been president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) since 2010. The event on Wednesday celebrated young creatives in film, games and television. It was co-hosted by BAFTA and the Royal African Society, which His Royal Highness is patron of. During the engagement, the Prince of Wales met with recipients of The Prince William BAFTA Bursary Fund, students from the National Film and Television School who have been supported by the Royal African Society, as well as with donors and supporters of both organizations.

"The screen arts are such an important part of the fabric of our lives, allowing different voices and perspectives to be accessed and enjoyed in the comfort of our own homes," William said in a speech. "That’s why, as you have heard today, it is so crucial that aspiring creative professionals - regardless of their background or circumstance - have a real opportunity to bring their ideas and stories to life."

He continued, "As President of BAFTA, I am very proud to be involved with an organization that is dedicated to breaking down barriers for the storytellers of the future."