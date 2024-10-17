Princess Diana's nieces join Prince William at event in London

Lady Kitty Spencer and her sisters Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer supported their cousin Prince William at the 2024 Centrepoint Awards. Princess Diana's nieces, who are the daughters of Charles Spencer, made a glamorous trio at the event held on Oct. 16 at the British Museum in London.

Kitty was dressed in Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion, while her younger sisters Eliza and Amelia stunned in Temperley London gowns. Kitty, who is a Centrepoint ambassador, joined the Prince of Wales on stage during the event to introduce a young person who has overcome "huge challenges" and gone on to achieve "so much."

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Centrepoint

"So proud to have been an ambassador for @centrepointuk for the past 8 years. A phenomenal charity doing remarkable things to put an end to youth homelessness 🤍," Kitty wrote on Instagram alongside photos and a video from the event.

Eagle-eyed social royal watcher @sarahdiaryz spotted Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the awards in a video shared by the Waleses' Instagram account, as well as in a video posted by Kitty.

Prince William has been patron of Centrepoint since 2005. As a child, the heir to the throne made private visits to Centrepoint services with his mother Diana, who was Centrepoint’s patron.

In a speech at the awards on Oct. 16, the Prince of Wales said, "I'm inspired by the ambition and commitment of all the award winners and nominees this evening. You should all be incredibly proud of yourselves. What inspires me the most about the young people here this evening is that they have not only overcome homelessness to achieve their personal ambitions, but they are also contributing to the communities in which they live."

His Royal Highness stated that while "homelessness is, of course, a complex, societal issue" he "passionately" believes "that it can and should, be ended." William said, "Achieving this will require a movement that creates systemic change. A change that focuses on prevention rather than management. And one that ensures all young people have truly affordable options to live and thrive independently."