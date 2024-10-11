Paris Hilton names a Princess as one of her roles models

Paris Hilton admires Princess Diana! The Simple Life star was asked in an interview with W Magazine if there were any women she looked up to as role models. "Princess Diana had such a huge heart and was always using her platform to help children and help the world be a better place," Paris answered.

The businesswoman went on to note that Marilyn Monroe is her "ultimate icon." She said, "The camera loved her, she loved it, she knew how to work it. She was playing a character as well, which I can relate to. She wasn’t a dumb blonde; she was just very good at pretending to be one. Just like me."

Paris had previously referred to Princess Diana as one of her idols. According to the Express, Paris made the comment during an appearance on Magic Radio Breakfast in 2023. In the interview to promote her book, Paris: The Memoir, the author revealed that she had read Prince Harry's book and watched his and Meghan Markle's Netflix series.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Princess Diana is one of Paris Hilton's role models

"I did read it and I watched the series as well and I thought he has been through so much and I can’t imagine just losing my mum. Princess Diana was always one of my idols," she shared (via the Express).

Paris also said, "It just breaks my heart they had to go through that and I know how it is with the media. It can be so hard when they are just invading your lives constantly and he has had that his entire life."

While she looks up to Diana, Paris has called another member of the British royal family "inspirational." Following Queen Elizabeth's passing in 2022, the Paris in Love star wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "The original girl boss. One of the most inspirational women. The end of an era. RIP."

Both Paris and her mother, Kathy Hilton, have met members of the British royal family. During an appearance on What What Happens Live in 2023, Paris revealed that she hung out with Prince Harry and Prince William "years ago" at the Park Lane Hilton in London. "It was me, Christina Aguilera and the boys and a group of people," she recalled. "It was a fun night." Meanwhile, Paris' mom Kathy told host Andy Cohen that she had met Princess Diana at a Met Ball, and has met now-King Charles and Queen Camilla "several times at Buckingham Palace."