James Middleton reveals nieces and nephews 'all play' role in looking after his son Inigo

Inigo Middleton is doted on by his older cousins! James Middleton revealed in The Telegraph's "My Saturday" column that his sisters' children "all play" a role in looking after his one-year-old son.

In the column, James wrote, "We’ll often stop at my parents’ house for tea or supper. My sisters and I are all within 30 minutes’ drive, so there is often an aunt or a cousin passing through, too. The cousins all play their role in looking after Inigo – there’s seven of them altogether at the moment."

"I think they’re all impressed at how much of a mess Inigo can make. But there’s lots of laughter and giggles about," he continued. "Even when I had my depression I recognised the importance of family, and rather than one person being burdened with it all, it’s shared. I think any challenge that a family goes through is one that brings them together."

© Neil Mockford/GC Images James Middleton's sisters Catherine and Pippa (pictured) each have three kids

James and his wife Alizée Thevenet welcomed their first child Inigo last year. The dad of one's sisters, the Princess of Wales, and Pippa Middleton each have three children. Catherine shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with Prince William, while Pippa and her husband James Matthews are parents to Arthur, Grace and Rose.

Ahead of the release of his memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, James told HOLA! USA's sister brand HELLO! that his son is "fortunate to have older cousins who can now pick him up and show him things, and as he grows up, they'll be able to look out for him. There's definitely an element of curiosity [about] a baby that they have."

James also told HELLO! that it's "been wonderful" seeing Catherine and Pippa "become mothers and being so dedicated and strong." He said, "I'm in awe of that."

"I've been fortunate to see how my sisters have done it, and take tips along the way – some I take on board, and others I'm like: 'Hmm,'" James quipped.