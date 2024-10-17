The Princess of Wales sends 'love, strength and hope' in new personal message

The Princess of Wales marked Baby Loss Awareness Week with a personal message on social media. Alongside a lit candle featuring a Wave of Light label, Her Royal Highness penned, "Baby Loss Awareness Week is such an important moment to support those who have experienced the devastation of baby loss."

"Sending love, strength and hope to anyone affected. #WaveofLight," Catherine added, signing the message off with a "C."

Baby Loss Awareness Week is observed in the UK from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15. Baby Loss Awareness Week began as Baby Loss Awareness Day in 2002 and expanded to a week in 2003. The week culminated with the global “Wave of Light” on Oct. 15, which is when the Princess shared her post.

The royal mom of three's candle came from Plum & Ashby. In a screenshot captured by GB News, the company wrote on its Instagram Story, "Thank you to @princeandprincessofwales for helping to raise awareness and for joining us in lighting a candle to remember those babies that left us too soon 🤍."

The Princess' message came five days after she stepped out for her first public engagement since completing her chemotherapy treatment. Catherine and Prince William visited Southport on Oct. 10 to show their support to the community and hear how people have come together as the town recovers from July's tragic knife attack. The Prince and Princess also met privately with the families of the three children who died, as well as with a dance teacher who was present when the attack happened.

Her Royal Highness, who began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February, announced in September that she had finished her treatment. "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," Catherine said at the time. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."