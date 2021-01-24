Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome new family member

The Cambridge family just expanded by one! Kate Middleton and Prince William have taken in a new puppy and are said to be “besotted.” According to Mail on Sunday, the pooch has been living at Anmer Hall with the royal five-some these past few months. Apparently Kate’s brother James Middleton gifted the family an adorable eight-month-old black puppy just before their beloved dog Lupo died in the fall.

“They were devastated when Lupo passed away, as any dog owner will understand, but got the new puppy before he died,” a family friend told the publication.” It was hoped that the younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little bit more life and energy.”

©GrosbyGroup



Lupo was a beloved family member

Lupo was also from a litter bred by James. He was gifted to the royal pair in 2012, when Prince William was deployed to the Falklands during his time working for the RAF. Kate’s younger brother has continued to breed puppies. His relatives were provided with the pick of the litter, with kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis no doubt having a say.

Royal fans will recall that Lupo passed away on November 22. The Cambridges announced the sad news on their Instagram with a heartfelt post. A lovely photo was accompanied by the caption: “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C.”

At the time, James also paid homage, writing: “Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog. For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss. However for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist.”