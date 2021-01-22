Why Queen Elizabeth is letting Prince William and Kate Middleton use a room in one of her homes

Kate Middleton and Prince William have a new remote workspace! HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! reports that Queen Elizabeth has given the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge access to her Sandringham home for work. A palace source told the Mirror that Her Majesty “has allowed William and Kate to work from a spare room in her sprawling mansion - with one working while the other juggles homeschooling with their three children.”

©GC Images



Her Majesty is reportedly allowing William and Kate to work from a spare room at her Norfolk residence

William, Kate and their three children—Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five and Prince Louis, two—have been staying near Sandringham at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk amid England’s third national lockdown. The royal family of five left London ahead of Christmas 2020.

Kate conducted a video call from a room, which featured a framed photo of her and Prince Louis, at the Queen’s Norfolk residence earlier this week. The Duchess, who is patron of the Nursing Now campaign, spoke with nurses, praising them for their “acts of kindness” during the pandemic. “You hear time and time again about the amazing things nurses up and down the country are doing, going that extra mile,” the mom of three said. “And it’s the things that, you know, it’s not part of the training and the things that you’re taught, but the things that come from your heart.”

Sharing a clip of the Duchess’ video call, Kensington Palace wrote: “Nurses up and down the country are going that extra mile, at a time when patients need it the most. These acts of courage, strength and kindness matter so much right now and we owe you a huge thank you for all that you have done and continue to do throughout these difficult times.”