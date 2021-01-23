Kate Middleton debuts elegant new hairstyle on inspiring engagement

Zoom can’t even dampen Kate Middleton’s elegance. The Duchess of Cambridge debuted a new hairstyle this week, swapping her signature wavy locks for a long straightened look. Though the purpose of her virtual appearance was far deeper, royal admirers cannot stop talking about her beauty.

The 39-year-old styled up and logged on for a meeting with five nurses from University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust in her role as patron of the Nursing Now campaign. “Nurses up and down the country are going that extra mile, at a time when patients need it the most,” a statement from Kensington Palace read along with a clip from her engagement. “These acts of courage, strength and kindness matter so much right now and we owe you a huge thank you for all that you have done and continue to do throughout these difficult times.”

Kate Middleton turned up in with a stunning straightened mane

The video’s comments alone are proof that fans want to see more of Kate’s straightened ‘do. Rather than reiterate them here, we feel it’s important to focus on the meeting’s content. During the emotional call, the mom-of-three heard heartbreaking stories from the nursing staff.

“You hear time and time again about the amazing things nurses up and down the country are doing, going that extra mile,” the Duchess told the special group. ”And it‘s the things that, you know, it’s not part of the training and the things that you’re taught but the things that come from your heart.”

“And I think that’s what matters so much now,” she added, “these acts of kindness to the patients you’re looking after, that are in your care, that family members aren’t able to be there, but you are going that extra mile and being there.”