Kate Middleton celebrates ‘very different’ birthday with kids in lockdown

Kate Middleton celebrated her birthday with little fanfare this year. The Duchess of Cambridge turned 39 on Saturday, January 9 sans any major festivities due to the United Kingdom remaining in lockdown. She enjoyed the day quietly at Anmer Hall, surrounded by her husband Prince William and their three adorable children: Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two. Kensington Palace touched on the matter with their official birthday statement.

“Thank you for your kind wishes on The Duchess’ birthday,” the caption of a lovely throwback photo of Kate reads. “Birthdays have been very different in recent months, and our thoughts continue to be with all those working on the front line at this hugely challenging time.”

Her royal family also dispatched several sweet messages on social media. “Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy birthday today!” read a caption on Queen Elizabeth’s official accounts. Meanwhile the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall shared their own smiling snap of Kate on social media, writing through Clarence House: “Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge!”

A source told Vanity Fair that Kate is no doubt content spending her birthday in a low-key fashion. “Catherine isn’t one for lots of fuss or big parties,” a friend of the family said, “being with William and the children is her favorite way of spending her birthday.”

That’s nothing of a surprise to royal aficionados, who know Kate to not be one for a spectacle. One downer for her is that she won’t be able to see her parents Carole and Michael Middleton, who she often spends the day with. However, that’s nothing a zoom call can’t cure. We’re happy to see she’s putting safety first!