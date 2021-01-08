With England under lockdown and primary schools currently closed in London, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children face homeschooling once again. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were homeschooled for parts of 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The royal siblings’ private London school, Thomas’s Battersea, moved to remote learning last March amid the pandemic. Like many parents around the world, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge found themselves tasked with teaching their kids at home. ﻿Now with the Cambridges believed to be spending the third national lockdown at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, it seems the parents of three will be taking on the role of teacher once more.

From math struggles to patience, find out what Kate and William have previously said about homeschooling...