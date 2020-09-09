Prince William reveals how he really feels about his kids returning to school

It seems Prince William is happy to be relieved of homeschooling duties. The Duke of Cambridge candidly opened up about how he feels about Prince George and Princess Charlotte returning to school following months of homeschooling. “I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again,” the dad of three said on Wednesday while visiting Belfast to mark Emergency Services Day. He added, “Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months.”

©The Duchess of Cambridge



Prince William’ s children returned to school after months of homeschooling

George, seven, began Year 3 and Charlotte, five, started Year 1 at Thomas’s Battersea on Monday. The little Princess first joined her big brother at the school last September. Charlotte’s first year ended with homeschooling in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Amid the pandemic, William, Kate Middleton and their three children, including Prince Louis, self-isolated at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. It was reported last week that the Cambridges would likely relocate back to their London residence, Kensington Palace, prior to George and Charlotte starting school.

Prince William previously admitted that homeschooling his kids was an eye-opening experience. When asked on BBC Radio 5 Live’s That Peter Crouch Podcast what he learned, the Duke answered, “Probably that my patience is a lot shorter than I thought it was. That’s probably been the biggest eye-opener for me, and that my wife has super patience.”

William noted that he and Kate make a “good” tag team. He explained, “Basically we’re a good sort of team tag session where I come in and have a chat with the children and try to get them to do stuff, and then hand over to Catherine when frankly everything has gone wrong.”