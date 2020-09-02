Kate Middleton and Prince William to relocate with their kids

The Cambridges are heading home! After months of residing at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—are moving back to their London residence, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, very soon, according to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge relocated to their country home in March in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. It was revealed at the time that George and Charlotte, who are both students of Thomas’s Battersea, would be homeschooled. Per HELLO!, George and Charlotte’s school is set to reopen on Sept. 7, so it seems possible that the Cambridges will return to London prior to the start of the term.

©Getty Images



The Cambridges have been staying at Anmer Hall since March

William admitted on BBC Radio 5 Live’s That Peter Crouch Podcast that his lockdown experience was “pretty testing.” Reflecting on homeschooling and what he learned, the Duke confessed, “Probably that my patience is a lot shorter than I thought it was. That’s probably been the biggest eye-opener for me, and that my wife has super patience.”

It also helps that William and Kate make an excellent tag team. The dad of three said, “Basically we’re a good sort of team tag session where I come in and have a chat with the children and try to get them to do stuff, and then hand over to Catherine when frankly everything has gone wrong.”

©The Duchess of Cambridge



Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids will be returning to London

While William, Kate and their brood are heading back to London, it was previously reported by The Sunday Times that Queen Elizabeth “is not expected to resume residence at Buckingham Palace again until the threat from coronavirus has lifted.”﻿ Instead, following her summer in Balmoral, Her Majesty will return to Windsor Castle, which will be her “main home for the foreseeable future.”