Kate Middleton reveals Prince George is jealous of Princess Charlotte for this reason

Prince George might be a future King, but he still has to do homework like every other child his age. During an appearance on ITV’s This Morning, Kate Middleton revealed that her firstborn is jealous of his little sister Princess Charlotte’s homeschool coursework. “George gets very upset because he wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects, like making sort of spider sandwiches is far cooler than literacy work,” the Duchess of Cambridge shared.

The Cambridge children are being homeschooled amid the coronavirus pandemic

George, six, and Charlotte, five, are both students at Thomas’s Battersea and began homeschooling in March. Kate praised the school for being supportive of the children amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Kate admitted that she felt “very mean” for depriving her kids of their Easter break. Discussing homeschooling with BBC, the mom of three said, “Don’t tell the children we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean.”

Despite the “ups and downs” of self-isolating at home, Kate told This Morning that she and her family are doing “fine.” She said, ”I’m sure you’re experiencing the same yourselves with your families and things but we’re stuck with homeschooling again, but no they’re unprecedented times really but we’re fine, thank you for asking.”

Under lockdown in the UK, the Cambridges have been utilizing video chat a lot more than they have in the past to stay connected with family and friends. “It’s really hard. We hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously we’re doing that a lot more now, and actually it’s been really great,” she said. “We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that, and in some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more face time than perhaps we would have done before but it is difficult. It’s hard to explain to a five and a six, nearly seven year old what’s going on.”

Kate, who is patron of the National Portrait Gallery, appeared on the morning talk show on May 7 to officially launch her new community photography project Hold Still 2020. In collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery, the Duchess is asking people around the UK to submit their own photographic portrait taken during these extraordinary times and based on one of three themes: Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal, or Acts of Kindness. The project aims to capture the spirit, mood, hopes, fears and feelings of the nation as the world continues to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. One hundred shortlisted portraits will be featured in a virtual exhibition in August.