This is the photo that has royal fans convinced Princess Charlotte looks more like her dad than mom Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte is daddy’s little girl! If there was any doubt that Kate Middleton’s daughter is Prince William’s mini-me, then last week’s photos proved it. Charlotte was the spitting image of her father in pictures released to mark her fifth birthday. Royal fans were quick to point out the similarities between the two, compiling split photos of the pair. “Charlotte sure favors her dad!!” a follower commented, while another wrote: “Her Dad’s twin!!” Meanwhile, one fan noted that both William and Charlotte look “like [Princess] Diana.” While Prince George’s little sister has her mother’s dark locks, it’s clear that she has her fathers’ eyes and mischievous smile.

©Kate Middleton/Getty Images



Princess Charlotte is her dad Prince William’s mini-me

The Duke of Cambridge has been surprised in the past by how much Charlotte resembles him. Earlier this year, William had trouble telling himself and his daughter apart. The case of mistaken identity occurred in Bradford, where the royals met a local baker named Siama Ali, who baked cupcakes featuring photos from the Duke and Duchess’ childhood. “Is that me? Is that Charlotte? Is that me? Cause that looks just like Charlotte,” William exclaimed. “That is incredible.” Kate added, “So much like Charlotte. That’s so funny.”

Aside from her father, Princess Charlotte has also been compared to her “Gan Gan” Queen Elizabeth, as well as Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto and Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer.

©HRH The Duchess of Cambridges



Kate Middleton’s daughter was pictured volunteering in her fifth birthday pictures

The Duchess of Cambridge captured the recent photos of her daughter for her fifth birthday (May 2). Charlotte, who is fourth in line to the British throne, was pictured helping her family pack and deliver food packages to isolated pensioners in the local Norfolk area amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, the entire Cambridge family participated in the Sandringham Estate’s volunteering initiative and spent two-and-a-half hours delivering packages to elderly and vulnerable people living near Sandringham.

The royals have been self-isolating at their home in Norfolk during the UK lockdown, which Kate previously admitted has been “a bit hectic” with a two-year-old [Prince Louis]. Last month, Kate told BBC, “The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how honestly. You get to the end of the day, you write down all the list of things you’ve done in that day. You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake, you get to the end of the day, they’ve had a lovely time. But it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that’s for sure.”