Prince William has trouble telling himself apart from mini-me Princess Charlotte: Watch

Like father, like daughter. While royal fans have called Princess Charlotte her dad Prince William’s mini-me in the past, it seems the Duke of Cambridge noticed on Wednesday just how much his little girl resembles him. The dad of three came to the realization while in Bradford with wife Kate Middleton, where they met local baker Siama Ali, who baked cupcakes featuring photos of the Duke and Duchess, including some from their childhood. “Is that me? Is that Charlotte? Is that me? Cause that looks just like Charlotte,” William exclaimed. “That is incredible.” Kate added, “So much like Charlotte. That’s so funny.”

“Mary Berry would be really impressed.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/ajFpAV8SpF — Christin Zi (@PackhamGown) January 15, 2020

The Duke and Duchess undertook their first joint engagement of 2020 on January 15. The royal couple traveled to Bradford to visit several projects that support the community and promote cohesion. During the royal visit, William and Kate met students from Bradford College at the British Asian restaurant My Lahore. The Duke and Duchess tried their hands at making mango lassis before sitting down to meet with representatives from the UK Women’s Muslim Council and people who have benefitted from the Council’s Curry Circle—an initiative that provides a hot two-course meal for people who are homeless, or struggling to feed themselves.

Later in the day, the Duke and Duchess dropped by the Khidmat Centre, which helps vulnerable members of the community from minority ethnic backgrounds. At the center, Kate showed off her maternal skills carrying a young girl as they joined a Better Start Bradford Little Dots workshop that uses music and play to support children’s social, emotional and physical development. Prince George’s parents also participated in a workshop with Near Neighbours, a program that brings together people from religiously and ethnically diverse communities across the UK to get to know each other better.

While meeting well-wishers from the Older Yet Wiser project, which supports grandparents with child-caring responsibilities, Kate opened up about her failed attempt at knitting. She shared, "I tried knitting when I first had George. I tried to knit him a very special jumper, but I got half way down and it splattered. It's such an amazing skill."

Kate Middleton showed off her maternal skills at the Khidmat Centre

The outing marked the pair’s first engagement since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. William participated in a summit with the Queen, Harry and Prince Charles on Monday to discuss the Sussexes’ future. After the meeting at Sandringham, Her Majesty revealed that the royals had “constructive discussions.” The Queen added, “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”