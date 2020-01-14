Prince William warms hearts with sweet gesture following royal summit with Harry

Princess Diana often stole hearts with her kind and welcoming gestures, so it’s no surprise that her son Prince William has taken after her. One day after attending a historic summit with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince Harry at Sandringham, the Duke of Cambridge was back to work in London at an investiture ceremony on Tuesday, where he showed just how thoughtful he is. The dad of three impressed onlookers with his sign language skills as he honored TV interpreter Alex Duguid for his services to deaf people and to British sign language education. William was seen smiling as he signed: “Congratulations, Alex,” to which he replied, “Thank you.” The gesture no doubt meant a lot to Alex, who intently watched the Duke sign.

Loading the player...

Kensington Palace shared a video of the heartwarming moment on social media writing, “[Alex] is an example of how profoundly deaf people can have an impact on their community, their peers and their country. He is passionate about BSL and the need to promote and protect it.” The palace continued, “Alex has spent the past thirty years giving up his time raising hundred of thousands of pounds towards community projects benefitting South Tyneside’s deaf community, and teaching BSL classes through the organisation Signature, helping hundreds of people communicate with deaf people — visit @signaturedeaf to find out more about their work.”

Prior to the investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, William was seen taking his son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte to school in the morning. The outing came one day after the historic Sandringham summit to discuss Harry and Meghan Markle’s future following their bombshell decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. After the meeting, the Queen released a statement saying that the discussions were “constructive.”

©GettyImages



William attended the royal summit on Jan. 13 to discuss Harry and Meghan's future

She added, “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

Ahead of the meeting, William and Harry denied reports that their relationship was damaged because of bullying. A spokesperson for the brothers said: "Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."