Queen Elizabeth releases statement on Harry and Meghan after royal summit

Queen Elizabeth has broken her silence following the unprecedented Sandringham summit. Her Majesty met with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry on Monday to discuss the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s future following their bombshell announcement last week. Meghan Markle did not attend the private meeting as she is in Canada with her eight-month-old son Archie Harrison. Shortly after the royal summit, Buckingham Palace released a statement from the Queen voicing her support for Meghan and Harry, while also mentioning the word “family” eight times.

Queen Elizabeth supports Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” Her Majesty said. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK,” the statement continued. “These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

Her Majesty met with William, Charles and Harry on January 13 to discuss the Sussexes

Last week, Meghan and Harry shocked the world by announcing their decision to step back from their senior roles in the royal family so they can “carve out a progressive new role within” the monarchy. In their personal statement, the royal couple declared that they intend to “work to become financially independent” and balance their time between the UK and North America. Buckingham Palace reacted by releasing a brief statement that read: "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

On Thursday, it was reported that the Queen had instructed aides to come up with a “workable solution” for Meghan and Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the spotlight and royal duties last Tuesday visiting Canada House after enjoying a six-week break. The pair wanted to thank the high commissioner and staff for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in the country. The next day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their shocking decision. By Thursday evening, Meghan left the UK to reunite with her son Archie, whom she had reportedly left in Canada.