Princess Charlotte volunteers amid COVID-19 pandemic in new 5th birthday photos

Princess Charlotte is turning five! Ahead of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter’s fifth birthday on May 2, Kensington Palace released four new photos of the young Princess lending a helping hand during the coronavirus pandemic. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow,” the caption read. The photos were taken by Charlotte’s photography-loving mother, Kate, in April. Charlotte, who is fourth in line to the British throne, was pictured helping her family pack and deliver food packages to isolated pensioners in the local Norfolk area.

Charlotte looked adorable as she volunteered wearing a checkered dress from Zara, which she teamed with grey tights and black Mary Jane flats. The birthday Princess also sported one of her mom’s favorite hairstyles, a half updo. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, Prince William, Kate, Prince George, Charlotte and Prince Louis spent an afternoon making fresh pasta and filled several bags to deliver, along with food packages, to elderly and vulnerable people living near Sandringham.

The Cambridges, who were partaking in the Sandringham Estate’s volunteering initiative, spent two-and-a-half hours delivering packages. In one photo, Charlotte was photographed knocking on the door of one local resident, while holding a bag of pasta. Aside from the action shots of Charlotte volunteering, the Princess also struck a pose for her mom in one close-up portrait looking like the spitting image of her father.

©HRH The Duchess of Cambridge



Princess Charlotte delivered pasta to isolated pensioners

Like her two-year-old brother Prince Louis, Charlotte’s birthday will be spent under lockdown in the UK. William and Kate, along with their children, have been self-isolating at their home in Norfolk amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite the pandemic, Kate will likely continue her tradition of baking her children’s birthday cakes. Last year during the A Berry Royal Christmas special, the Duchess revealed, “I love making the cake.” She added, “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”