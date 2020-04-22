Kate Middleton and Prince William share new colorful photos of adorable Prince Louis for his second birthday, see them all!

Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating their son Prince Louis’ birthday with new photos! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child turns two on Thursday, April 23. Ahead of his big day, Kensington Palace released three adorable snapshots of Louis posing with rainbow painted hands, as well as his masterpiece. The photos were taken by doting mom Kate at their home Anmer Hall in Norfolk, while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. Alongside the images, Kensington Palace wrote: “Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday! 🎨 We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April.” HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! points out that Louis appears to be joining fellow children in the UK, who have been creating rainbow pictures as a symbol of hope to put in their windows during the COVID-19 lockdown.

©HRH The Duchess of Cambridge



Prince Louis turns 2 on April 23

The birthday boy, who is the spitting image of his mother, is all smiles in the colorful pictures sporting a blue checked shirt. The Duchess gave birth to Louis less than a month before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding in 2018. The little Prince is fifth in line to the British throne behind his older siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Last month, royal fans saw just how much Louis has grown in a videothat showed the three Cambridge children clapping for healthcare workers.

Louis’ special day will be celebrated in lockdown this year due to the current health crisis. Kate and William recently opened up about the “ups and downs” of self-isolating with their children. “It gets a bit hectic, I’m not going to lie, with a two year old,” the Duchess confessed in a rare interview with BBC. Meanwhile, the Duke revealed that cheeky Louis enjoys ending their video calls. He said, “For some reason [Louis] sees the red button and always wants to press the red button.”

©HRH The Duchess of Cambridge



The birthday boy posed with rainbow painted hands

Although they are quarantining at home, the Duchess will no doubt make her son’s birthday special with one of her traditions. During the A Berry Royal Christmas TV program last year, the royal mom of three revealed that she bakes her children’s birthday cakes. “I love making the cake,” she shared. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ‘til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

And since it’s his birthday, Louis can expect to hear his favorite song! During a reception to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Place2Be last month, Kate shared that Happy Birthday is “one of Louis’ favorite songs.”