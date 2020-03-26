Prince Louis is all grown up as he joins George and Charlotte in adorable new video

All grown up! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are paying respect to medical staff. In a video posted on the official Kensington Royal social media page, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children join the country in honoring those who are on the front lines of the Coronavirus pandemic. “To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPS, pharmacists, volunteer and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19 : thank you. #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ThankYouNHS #ClapForNHS.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids clapped to thank all medical staff fighting the Coronavirus pandemic

In the clip, Charlotte, four, one-year-old Louis, and their six-year-old brother stand side-bye-side as they clap for all of the brave men and women. George and Charlotte look every ounce of adorable, but it is little Louis who stole the show. The Duke and Duchess’ youngest son looks like a big boy as he wears a blue sweater and jeans.

The tiny royal is a spitting image of his big brother, especially with his haircut. Missing from the clip is William and Kate, who were most likely on hand filming. The Cambridge family joined others around Europe who have been taking the time out of there evening every day to go outside of their windows and clap for medical professionals.

Like many around the globe, the royal family is dealing with the new normal that comes with aiming to flatten the curve of the Coronavirus. William and Kate join many parents across the globe as they homeschool their children. Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s Thomas’s Battersea school announced earlier this month, that all classes will move online.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are parents to three kids

The video comes after the British royal family has all been personally affected by the Coronavirus. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Prince Charles tested positive. A statement released by Clarence House, confirmed that the 71-year-old royal otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."