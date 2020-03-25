Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads throughout the globe, the first member of the British royal family has been diagnosed with the virus – Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19. It’s highly possible that he contracted it at a WaterAid event in London earlier in March - where he was sat near Prince Albert of Monaco, who was diagnosed with the virus a week ago.

©GettyImages



Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are self-isolating at their home in Scotland

Both Princes are said to be, “in good health,” with the Prince of Wales “displaying minor symptoms.” A Clarence House spokesperson said: “In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland…It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

It was also revealed that the Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but the results came back negative. Many will now be highly concerned for Charles’ parents, Queen Elizabeth, 93, and 98-year-old Prince Philip. The pair are currently self-isolating at Windsor Castle, with a small team of trusted staff and no contact with family.

©GettyImages



The Prince of Wales offered a ‘namaste’ gesture instead of shaking hands at recent events

Charles had been trying to adapt to social distancing earlier in the month when, instead of shaking hands at the Prince’s Trust Awards in London, he adopted a hands-together ‘namaste’ bow instead. However, he was seen offering his hands for a shake on several occasions before realizing his mistake and bowing instead - commenting: "It's just so hard to remember not to!" We hope he makes a speedy recovery.

