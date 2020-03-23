How Kate Middleton and Prince William will homeschool their children

Kate Middleton and Prince William could possibly be adding “teacher” to their resumes while their kids study at home. Last week it was announced that Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are students at Thomas’s Battersea, would be homeschooled amid the coronavirus pandemic. A spokesperson said that Thomas's London Day Schools had decided to “move to remote learning.” As for what that means for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, royal correspondent Danielle Stacey from HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! explained, "While details around the children's schooling will always remain private, HELLO! understands that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be taught their lessons through online learning platforms.”

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be homeschooled during the coronavirus pandemic

Danielle added, “We know that education is extremely important to the Duchess of Cambridge through her early years work and no doubt, Kate will be doing everything to ensure that her children have the resources they need during this period."

Thomas's London Day Schools asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through online learning platforms. “This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school,” the spokesperson said. “We appreciate the support of our school community as we continue to provide the best possible solution for our pupils during these challenging times."

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s oldest children will be accessing their lessons online

Princess Charlotte attended her first day of Thomas’s Battersea last September. The Duke and Duchess’ daughter began her “Reception Year,” while Prince George started “Year Two.” During his second year, the future King studied French, Computing, Art, Music, Drama, Ballet, Science, History, Geography, Math, and English. Given that Prince William graduated with A-levels in geography, biology and history of art and earned a geography degree from St. Andrews University, George can surely turn to his father for help with his studies. The young Prince and Princess can also seek assistance with math and art from mom Kate, who earned two As in those subjects for her A-levels and graduated from university with a degree in art history, according to HELLO!.

Last week, Prince William and Kate Middleton carried out a surprise visit to a London Ambulance Center, where they met with NHS staff who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak. "It's amazing. You're doing such a great job bringing everyone together and providing that, the support system for the whole public,” the Duchess said. The Duke added, "There's a lot of people out there who want to help. A lot of work is closing down elsewhere so people are going to want to come and volunteer, people want to help, people want to be there to support you guys, and everyone knows what a fantastic job you guys are doing."