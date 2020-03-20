Kate Middleton and Prince William carry out secret visit amid coronavirus pandemic

While Queen Elizabeth left London early amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prince William and Kate Middleton bravely stepped out to express their gratitude to emergency workers on behalf of the royal family. On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carried out a secret visit to the London Ambulance Center in Croydon, where they met with staff who have been taking NHS 111 calls from the public. The royal couple was seen taking necessary precautions, sanitizing their hands and avoiding handshakes during the outing. "Don’t shake hands!" William laughed as supervisor Courtney Campbell reached out for a handshake. Although no touching was allowed, William suggested taking a picture—as long as precautionary measures were taken. He said, "We can do a photograph if we are not within a meter of each other."

At the center, Kate praised the staff, saying, "It's amazing. You're doing such a great job bringing everyone together and providing that, the support system for the whole public." William echoed his wife’s sentiments, adding, "There's a lot of people out there who want to help. A lot of work is closing down elsewhere so people are going to want to come and volunteer, people want to help, people want to be there to support you guys, and everyone knows what a fantastic job you guys are doing."

Prince Louis’ parents were on hand to personally thank the call center’s staff for their vital work during the outbreak, and to pass along a thank you from the Queen and Prince Charles. Kate looked business chic for outing wearing a pink trouser suit from British retailer Marks & Spencer, which she teamed with grey BOSS pumps.

Following the visit, the Duke, who is a former Air Ambulance pilot, said, “The last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus. But it’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society – people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good.”

©Getty Images



The royal couple’s oldest children are going to be homeschooled as a result of the pandemic

“Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they – like the rest of us – are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones,” William continued. They need our support as much as we need theirs. All of us have a part to play if we’re going to protect the most vulnerable. That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus.”

The royal couple’s eldest children’s schooling has been affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are students at Thomas's Battersea, will now be homeschooled. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth left London ahead of schedule because of the pandemic.The 93-year-old monarch reunited with husband Prince Philip at Windsor Castle on March 19. Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace said, “Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period.”