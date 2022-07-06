Prince William and Kate bring surprise family member to polo match

A member of the Cambridge family made a surprise appearance on Wednesday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought their dog Orla with them to the Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup. The royal dad of three competed in the polo match at the Guards Polo Club on July 6. William was photographed giving his wife a sweet kiss on the cheek at the event, which marked Orla’s first polo match.

The royal pet starred in one of Princess Charlotte’s birthday photos earlier this year. The image, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk, showed the seven-year-old Princess smiling with one arm wrapped around her family’s dog.

The Mail on Sunday reported in January 2021 that the black cocker spaniel was a gift from Kate’s brother, James Middleton. James reportedly gave the Cambridges Orla before their dog Lupo passed away in November 2020.