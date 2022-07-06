Prince William and Kate bring surprise family member to polo match

A member of the Cambridge family made a surprise appearance on Wednesday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought their dog Orla with them to the Outsourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup. The royal dad of three competed in the polo match at the Guards Polo Club on July 6. William was photographed giving his wife a sweet kiss on the cheek at the event, which marked Orla’s first polo match.
The royal pet starred in one of Princess Charlotte’s birthday photos earlier this year. The image, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk, showed the seven-year-old Princess smiling with one arm wrapped around her family’s dog.
The Mail on Sunday reported in January 2021 that the black cocker spaniel was a gift from Kate’s brother, James Middleton. James reportedly gave the Cambridges Orla before their dog Lupo passed away in November 2020.
“The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted,” a friend told The Mail on Sunday last year. “They were devastated when Lupo passed away, as any dog owner will understand, but got the new puppy before he died. It was hoped that a younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little more life and energy.”
The day before engaging in royal PDA at the polo match, William and Kate attended Wimbledon together. The Duchess, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, was pictured laughing and making funny facial expressions next to her husband at the tennis tournament on Tuesday.