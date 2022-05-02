The name of Prince William and Kate’s dog has been revealed

Prior to the death of the Cambridges’ beloved dog Lupo, the Duke, the Duchess, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis welcomed a new fury member to their family. While the royal pet’s gender was revealed earlier this year, royal fans finally know her name!

©The Duchess of Cambridge





According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the cocker spaniel’s name is Orla. The Cambridge family’s dog starred in one of Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday photos, which were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk.

The Mail on Sunday reported in January 2021 that the cocker spaniel was a gift from the Duchess’ younger brother. James Middleton is said to have given the Cambridges a puppy before their dog Lupo passed away in November 2020.

“The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted,” a friend told The Mail on Sunday in 2021. “They were devastated when Lupo passed away, as any dog owner will understand, but got the new puppy before he died. It was hoped that a younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little more life and energy.”

James reportedly bred a litter of six puppies in the summer of 2020. The Mail on Sunday previously reported that it “is understood Kate and William had the pick of the litter, helped by” Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The pup’s name was not revealed at the time.