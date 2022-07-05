Kate Middleton snaps special magazine cover photo

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped behind the camera to photograph one of her royal in-laws. Kate photographed the Duchess of Cornwall for Country Life magazine after being invited to do so by the Prince of Wales’ wife.

In a behind-the-scenes photo, shared by Country Life, Kate is seen photographing her husband’s stepmother, while dressed in jeans, white sneakers and a jacket. The photo was taken in the gardens of Raymill, Wiltshire.

“The Duchess of Cambridge took our cover images at the request of our Guest Editor, The Duchess of Cornwall, and we could not be happier with the results — in fact, the set of images she took was so good that we struggled to choose only three, from which The Duchess of Cornwall made her final selection,” Country Life’s Managing and Features Editor, Paula Lester said (via Country Life).

Paula noted that Kate “took her commission very seriously and was incredibly professional about the task at hand.” Country Life’s Editor Mark Hedges said that he would be “delighted” to offer the royal mom of three, who is an avid photographer, another assignment.

“We understand this is the first time a formal portrait of The Duchess of Cornwall has been taken by The Duchess of Cambridge for a magazine and we are honoured to have been chosen to be the first to publish this beautiful image. The photographs are superb and we would be delighted to offer The Duchess of Cambridge another commission!” Mark told Country Life.

The Duchess of Cornwall stars on the cover of the July 13 issue of Country Life. Camilla, who turns 75 on July 17, guest edited the special commemorative edition of the magazine to mark her upcoming 75th birthday and the 125th anniversary of the publication.