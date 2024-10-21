Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice’s mom joins TikTok

Sarah Ferguson is now on TikTok! Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's 65-year-old mother has joined the social media platform, and posted her first very video five days ago.

"My first ever TikTok! How it felt hearing my breast cancer diagnosis," Sarah, who is patron of Prevent Breast Cancer, captioned the post. "One cancer diagnosis was bad enough but to go through all those emotions twice was a lot to handle. For anyone going through this now, know that you are not alone. 🩷❤️‍🩹 I am proud to share that I am officially a patron for #PreventBreastCancer, an incredible organisation that is dedicated to the prediction and prevention of #breastcancer. #BreastCancerAwareness #PinkOctober #CancerTok #BreastCancerSurvivor."

Reflecting on being diagnosed with breast cancer, Sarah said, "Hollow feeling of total abject fear. The drive from the Royal Free to Edward VII Hospital was 40 minutes, and I just didn't speak. I couldn't speak and it's really interesting for me not to speak. I couldn't express myself, I just shut down, I went back into the little girl. It was easier not to ask for support. Just to deal with it, because that's what I'm used to, that's what I can do, that's what I was taught and it's only now I am really proud of my scars. They're really important."

"I never thought that you could free the shackles of your heart by cancer, by learning what it is to be able to talk right now, right this second, about how it feels to ask for help, to surrender and to realize that everything is going to be okay," the mom of two continued. "And you can find joy and you can not worry so much."

Sarah underwent a single mastectomy in 2023 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. This past January, it was revealed that King Charles' former sister-in-law had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma. In an Instagram post, she wrote, "I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was. Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support. I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent. I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer and to the MAYRLIFE Clinic for taking gentle care of me in the past weeks, allowing me time for recuperation. I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support. ❤️‍🩹."

Back in May, Princess Beatrice said on ITV’s This Morning that her mother was "doing really well." Beatrice shared, “She's had a bumpy health scare last year but, no, all clear now," adding that her mom is "thriving." Speaking to HOLA! USA's sister brand HELLO! in an interview published in June, Sarah said, "I have always brought up my girls to be so honest and frank that they know I’m going to tell it to them straight, however difficult it is. So when they said: 'Mummy, tell us the absolute truth – have they got all the cancer out?' and the answer was yes, they knew they were safe."