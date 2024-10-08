The royal family member who Princess Eugenie swaps parenting tips with 'all the time'

Princess Eugenie turns to her big sister Princess Beatrice for advice. The royal — who shares sons August Brooksbank and Ernest Brooksbank with her husband Jack Brooksbank — revealed to HOLA! USA's sister brand HELLO! that she swaps parenting tips with her older sibling "all the time." Eugenie, 34, shared, "I ring her a lot about meltdowns and what we do and this and that."

Eugenie admitted that she even called her sister, 36, when it came to posting on Instagram to celebrate Beatrice's pregnancy announcement on Oct. 1. She recalled, "When I was Instagramming that photo, I rang her, and I was like, 'What do you want me to say?' Because I always want to ask, just in case. And she said, 'Can't wait to talk about the trials and tribulations of motherhood.'"

"I posted about our mothering journey, because it really is like you become part of a club - a mothering club. And when your children are the same age and they're going through the same things, it's just the luckiest thing in the world," Eugenie continued. "And Bea's my big sister, I talk to her about everything."

Eugenie and Beatrice's "gang" of little ones will be growing next year. Beatrice is expecting her second child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The pair are already to parents to daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Edoardo is also a father to son, Christopher Woolf, nicknamed Wolfie, from a previous relationship.

In a statement on Oct. 1, Buckingham Palace said, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three."

"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," the palace added.

Eugenie took to her personal Instagram to publicly congratulate her sister. "Congratulations Beabea.. So looking forward to more on this journey of motherhood together," Eugenie wrote alongside the post. "And adding another little one to the gang."